Should You Work Out When You’re Sore?

If it's common to feel sore after a big workout, how can you differentiate between standard achiness and a bigger injury? Note, if you still feel sore after a recovery or cross-training session (such as a light bike ride), that could indicate that you need a rest day. There are some common signs that you're experiencing standard muscle-related soreness rather than injuries. Some of these signs include soreness dissipating after 72 hours and no pain felt when at rest.

One of the top telltale signs that you're experiencing DOMS rather than something more serious is that there is a delayed onset of any muscle soreness. If soreness is experienced in the days following a workout, you can probably chalk it up to a bout of DOMS.

"You can rest assured if you experience a delayed onset in the soreness", DiSarro said. "This discomfort can set in anywhere between 24–72 hours, [even] after not feeling any soreness for about 12–24 hours following your workout".

However, if you're unsure about the discomfort you're experiencing, it's always best to err on the side of caution and take a rest day or check in with a doctor or comparable licensed professional.

If you decide to hit the gym while still feeling discomfort, consider working with a physiotherapist or certified trainer (some staff in gyms offer tips without having to book a full session) to target various muscle groups that might be less impacted by DOMS. Or, a professional may encourage participating in light stretching and bodyweight movements.



And, don't be surprised if you're sore in areas you didn't target in your workout. Steele noted that you may notice your core or glutes are sore even if your workout focused on your legs. If your soreness is accompanied by any sharp or shooting pain (either during or post-exercise), Steele said that this could be an indication that something more than just DOMS is going on.



While some creakiness is common with muscle soreness, feeling acute discomfort when you're at rest might be a signal that it's time to check in with your doctor. Normal soreness after exercise is felt when engaging in eccentric movements that affect fatigued muscles—think: experiencing quad soreness as you go to sit down.

"Some [abnormal] signs of soreness may be pain at rest or when we're not using our muscles or asking them to contract", Steele said.

Bear in mind that dull aches can be felt in bone injuries, too—not just muscle soreness. Make sure you speak to your doctor or sports physician about any discomfort you may be experiencing.