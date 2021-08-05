How to Improve Your Self-Care

When we say "self-care", do you think "bubble baths and film marathons under a weighted blanket"? If so, you're not wrong, but you may be missing out. "Self-care is the daily, consistent, foundational way you care for yourself, including your physical, emotional and mental health, so you can put forward the best you possible", says Theresa Melito-Conners, PhD, a self-care expert, educational consultant and author in Massachusetts.



Self-care isn't just about pampering. It can mean doing something unpleasant that's ultimately good for you (like going to the dentist) or giving yourself exactly what you need in a particular situation (say, an actual lunch break), says Ellen Bard, an associate fellow of the British Psychological Society and the author of This Is for You: A Creative Toolkit for Better Self-Care. Once you do, you can better replenish your cup so you're able to show up fully engaged at work, in your training and for your relationships, says Bard. And instead of wasting time and energy forcing your chill, you can give yourself the internal resources to resolve the problems you're trying not to stress over. It's like adding the missing puzzle piece versus putting a bunch of misfit pieces together and hoping they form something.