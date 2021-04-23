Carta Blanca Women’s Basketball Team

For nearly seven decades, a group of extraordinary women have slipped on their canary-yellow jerseys and cast giant shadows on the basketball court. They take great pride in their home city of Orizaba, listed among Mexico's Pueblos Mágicos, or magical towns; aside from its lush, mountainous landscape, cinematic fog and vibrant architecture in tones of hot pink and lime green, Orizaba is the home of team Carta Blanca, a source of magic all of its own.



From the moment it was founded in 1952, Carta Blanca's players have defied stereotypes about women and sports. Adela Ochoa Garcia, a natural athlete with close-cropped white hair, has played since day one—over 67 years. She remembers a time when women weren't supposed to wear shorts or ride bicycles, let alone know the adrenaline rush of a basketball soaring from their hands and dropping through the net with a satisfying swish. Good thing the rewards of playing this game have always been worth the obstacles.