5 Golf Outfits for Women

When gearing up for a day on the course, golf outfits for women—no, cute golf outfits for women—are half the fun.

Yes, that powerful drive and precise putting are golf-clap-worthy, but even more so when wearing a stylish golf ensemble. And, newbies can feel empowered with a cute golf outfit, as it guarantees looking the part—dress for the game you want to win, right?

Spoiler alert: the best golf outfits go beyond the country club aesthetic. Hello, performance fabrics, stable shoes, flexible silhouettes and accessories from visors to gloves. But it's not solely about personal style or preference. Private courses typically enforce strict dress codes, while others operate under golf culture's unspoken rules, favouring classic attire with an activewear punch.

Proper golf outfits for women typically focus on length and polish. Think: shorts, skirts, dresses and skorts, which are to be above the knee but not in the micro-mini territory. Collared shirts are the norm, whether long-sleeved, short-sleeved or sleeveless. However, any modest top, golf hoodie or jumper with a higher neckline is typically permitted. Phew, so many rules.

Since it's a lot to consider—and you have a stroke count to focus on—here are five cute golf outfits for women. Ace your next game in one of these fits.