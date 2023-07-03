Football Gear for Girls - Nike

Sports bras are designed for play and movement. A good-fitting sports bra will make you feel comfortable and confident getting out onto the field, court, mat or wherever your sport takes you! Here’s how to find the perfect sports bra for you:

Find Your Type: Most sports bras for girls fall into two categories: light support and medium support. Light support bras are usually made of a thinner, stretchy material and have skinny straps. These bras are perfect for exercises like walking, yoga, stretching, or ballet. Medium support bras are typically thicker and have wide straps. These bras fit a little tighter and support your breasts when you do high-impact activities like running and jumping.

Measure: Wearing one of the bras you already have or just a t-shirt, use a soft tape measure and wrap it around the fullest part of your chest. Take note of this number—this is your band size and coordinates with the size of bra you'll want to try on. Nike uses a sizing chart that you can find online. Just find the measurement you took and match it to the size on the chart. For example, 73-79 cm would be a size medium.

Try It On: Pick a few styles and see how they feel. Make sure the straps and band around your back feel secure, but not too snug. The bra should fit smoothly under your arms without any gaping or bunching. Try stretching, running, and jumping to make sure you feel comfortable and supported when moving around. Then, make your purchase and get outside and play!