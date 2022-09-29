How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Whether it's the struggle to reduce screen time or the battle against overeating sugar, many of us know how hard it is to kick unhelpful habits. And according to Judson Brewer, MD, PhD, the bestselling author of The Craving Mind, it's not so much about willpower as it is about mindfulness. On this episode, the director of research and innovation at Brown University's Mindfulness Center joins host Jaclyn Byrer to explain what happens in the brain when we break and form habits. He also shares habit-mapping tools, acronyms and reframing techniques that can help anyone take better control of their behaviours—for good.