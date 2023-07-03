Community Partners - Nike

According to Coach María del Carmen Francisco Martínez—who is part of Proyecto Cantera, a non-profit organisation who help disadvantaged girls through football—sport is key to girls achieving their goals. "Never doubt that the pitch is the space where you belong, and that we, as women, can stand out in any sport. Through sports, you can meet a lot of people who can become your friends and mentors. You can learn how to communicate, solve conflicts, be disciplined, work harder and go further, coexist, be a leader, and much more." Communities like Proyecto Cantera are ones that we support as best as we can to ensure that the next generation of girls get everything they need to succeed on and off the pitch.