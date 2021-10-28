How to Find the Best Shoes for Rain

Climate, terrain and daily weather conditions vary based on your location, and not every sneaker is right for every situation. Are you an off-road marathon runner, a track sprinter or football player? Choose running shoes that are designed for your needs and typical running route.

Road Running Shoes

Shoes like those in the Nike Shield collection offer protection from the elements with water-repellent materials, enhanced traction and 360-degree reflectivity. A spacious toe box and generous React cushioning provide a stable and reliable ride for all your miles. Customise your pair with a weather-resistant shroud over your forefoot and you're good to go.

Or check out the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus. Responsive React foam and Zoom Air unit in the forefoot helps keep your turnover smooth. And the Storm-Tread outsole has multiple lugs and a water channel to help grip the road every time your foot hits the ground.

Trail Running and Hiking Shoes

Whether it's a hike or a challenging run, you'll want a shoe like the Pegasus Trail with a soft React midsole that promotes a smooth transition. Bike-inspired lugs on the outsole help provide stability on unstable terrain, and the GORE-TEX upper provides a lightweight barrier for the wettest of weather.

Or there's the Nike SFB Field. It's a true outdoor boot for rugged conditions with resilient and robust materials top-to-bottom. Durable leather and canvas provide comfort that stands up to the elements, and the lightweight foam midsole features a rock plate to help protect your feet from rocks and tree roots.

Sportswear Shoes

Even if you're not trying to set your PR on the track or the trail in a downpour, you still need something that protects you from the elements as you go about your day. Keep your feet dry with Nike Air Force, now with GORE-TEX construction for added weather protection.