Introducing the Nike Ava Rover: the ultimate footwear for urban experiences

The Nike Ava Rover is ready to help you navigate urban spaces beginning in the summer of 2025. Developed to handle unpredictable city streets, the new trainer represents the future of smart urban footwear design.

"We designed the Nike Ava Rover to help athletes feel confident in every aspect of their day-to-day—in the shoes they're wearing, how they're able to express themselves and the way they connect with their urban environment," says Edwin Cruz, designer of the Ava Rover. "We made sure you can wear the Nike Ava Rover all day, every day, bringing the comfort, support, stability and lightweight feel needed for a full day on your feet".