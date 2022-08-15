To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Setting your sights on a lofty goal, such as running a marathon, completing a 30-day healthy-eating challenge or finally nailing a handstand, can be exciting. But why does the motivation to reach a goal often come easily at first, then peter out—or disappear altogether? Because sometimes your ambition is outweighed by the work it takes to achieve it, according to recent research.



"When effort is required, there is a crucial difference between choosing what to do and actually doing it", says Agata Ludwiczak, PhD, a psychology researcher at Queen Mary University of London. "If people are choosing between high-effort options, they tend to concentrate on rewards. But the amount of effort that they actually put in depends more on the effort requirements of the task". That could explain why you choose to register for the half-marathon instead of the 10K; going for bragging rights can cloud your judgement.



There were two phases of Ludwiczak's study, published in the journal Behavioural Brain Research. In the first, people were repeatedly provided a series of two tasks to choose from, each associated with different amounts of effort and monetary reward. The easier option often paid less money, while the harder one paid more. In part two, participants attempted to actually complete the task they chose in part one. Researchers found that in part one, people were all about the bigger payout. By part two, they did a one-eighty and focused primarily on in-the-moment effort, regardless of whether or not that effort resulted in the monetary reward they were initially after.



"Our study shows that it doesn't matter if your goal is to run a 5K or a marathon; during each individual training run, your brain will focus on the effort needed for that day", says Ludwiczak. "If this effort turns out to be much more than anticipated, you're likely to quit, even when the reward is very attractive".



These participants were going after a few bucks, so pretty low stakes. But what if the reward is a lifelong dream—say, to summit a tough mountain or do an Ironman? Shouldn't you reach for the stars? Maybe. But before you commit, you've got to know what you're saying yes to so you avoid setting yourself up for self-doubt and failure. Here's how to do that.