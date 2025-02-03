  1. Tennis
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Tennis Shoes

Hard Court
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Red
White
Yellow
Surface 
(0)
Hard Court
Shoe Height 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Tennis
Nike Vapor 12
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Vapor 12
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$225
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
undefined undefined
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$180
Nike Vapor Pro 3
undefined undefined
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$170
Nike Crosscourt
undefined undefined
Nike Crosscourt
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
$100
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
undefined undefined
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$180
NikeCourt Lite 4
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Lite 4
Men's Tennis Shoes
$105
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11
Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Lite 3
undefined undefined
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$115
Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
undefined undefined
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
$170
Nike GP Challenge Pro
undefined undefined
Nike GP Challenge Pro
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$160
NikeCourt Vapor Pro 2 Magnolia
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Vapor Pro 2 Magnolia
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1
undefined undefined
Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge Pro
undefined undefined
Nike GP Challenge Pro
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Lite 3
undefined undefined
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
$105
NikeCourt Vapor Pro 2 Heritage
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Vapor Pro 2 Heritage
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2
Men's Clay Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$225
Nike Vapor Lite 3
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$115
Nike Vapor Pro 3
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$170
NikeCourt Vapor Lite 2
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Vapor Lite 2
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$115
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 Electric
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11 Electric
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
$210
NikeCourt Lite 4
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Lite 4
Women's Tennis Shoes
$105

On & Off the Court Tennis Shoes

Ace in style on and off the court with Nike tennis shoes designed to help you stay quick on your feet. Some shoes feature Zoom Air technology that provide responsive cushioning to allow for fast changes as you keep your eye on the ball. Find tennis trainers created specifically for different court surfaces including clay, carpet, hard court and indoor so you can experience the proper traction and locked down feel no matter the court. Whether you're looking for a pair that's durable and dynamic, soft and supportive or light fast, Nike has the right pair for your next match including Nike Zoom and Classic.

Create a full court look that's ready to gain the advantage over your opponent with tennis tops, polos and skirts. Shop a quick and easy full look in men, women and kids' tracksuits. With a wide variety of designs and colours for men or women, Nike tennis shoes match many unique styles or put your creativity to work by designing a pair of custom tennis shoes with Nike By You.