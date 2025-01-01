Oversized gym tops & training T-shirts: light, airy and made to perform
Get ready to perform at your best in an oversized gym T-shirt from our collection. Whether you're lifting, lunging or leaning into warrior pose, our apparel is made to move with you. We've crafted the fabric with plenty of flex to give you natural movement throughout your workout. Look out for tops made with our PerfectStretch fabric. It's constructed to expand in all directions, so nothing holds you back from hitting your goals. Expect boxy shapes and relaxed fits that give you an airy feel, as well as dropped shoulders to enhance the laid-back look. Flat seams across the range work to prevent irritation, even during extended sessions.
Stay cool and comfortable in an oversized gym top made with our innovative Dri-FIT technology. The smart fabric works to wick sweat away from your skin and spread it across the material, where it can evaporate faster. That keeps you feeling fresh, no matter how hard you train. For added breathability, pick a style with vents in key areas to improve airflow around your body as you move. After your session, keep your muscles cosy by throwing on an oversized long-sleeve top from our collection. No matter which option you choose, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh—giving your apparel a premium pop.
Want to go even bigger? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose an oversized training T-shirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.