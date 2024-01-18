Golf presents for him: improve his handicap
Looking for something that sharpens his swing? Discover golf gifts for men at Nike. Our pro-quality equipment and apparel are designed for all-day comfort, round after round. Look out for polos, chinos and trousers made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface—keeping him cool and dry. You'll also find UV-safe products that provide minimum UPF 30 protection from harsh rays. Meanwhile, a hat that shields the eyes from the sun will also make a useful golf present for him.
A drop in temperature won't stop a seasoned golfer from hitting the course. Keep him warm and cosy during the chilly months with our thermal knitwear. You'll find cuffed beanies, lightweight gilets and cold-weather gloves. Our lightweight Therma-FIT fabrics are designed to keep him warm by regulating his body heat—ideal for long days on the course. Meanwhile, jackets crafted with water-resistant fabrics will keep him dry all year long. Looking for a practical accessory in our range of golf gifts for men? A sturdy water bottle is a must-have for hydration on an 18-hole course.
The perfect golf gifts for him look as good as they feel. Help him stand out on the links with bold graphic tops and brightly coloured polos, complete with the iconic Nike Swoosh. Or if you're shopping for an understated golfer, opt for classic shades and neutral tones. For gifts that go the extra mile, shop ergonomic golf bags that come with weatherproof linings to keep valuables dry and secure. Carefully designed dual straps distribute the weight of the clubs for a balanced, comfortable feel.
You might spot a Sustainable Materials tag when you're exploring our golf presents for him. This means we've used fabrics, such as recycled polyester, to make that gift. It's all part Nike's Move to Zero programme—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste.