  1. Sale
    2. /
  2. Basketball
    3. /
  3. Shoes

Kids Sale Basketball Shoes

Basketball 
(4)
Football 
(1)
Boys'
Jordan B. Fly
Jordan B. Fly Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
Jordan B. Fly
Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
$73.99
$105
Nike Team Hustle D 8
Nike Team Hustle D 8 Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 8
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
$45.99
$65
Nike Team Hustle D 9
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
$55.99
$70
Nike Team Hustle D 9
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Baby &amp; Toddler Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 9
Baby &amp; Toddler Shoe
$34.99
$50