Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Jordan
        2. /
        3. /
      3. Shoes

      Air Jordan 1 Low

      Low TopMid TopHigh Top
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Air Jordan 1 Low G
      Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low G
      Golf Shoes
      $180
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Men's Shoes
      $145
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Women's Shoes
      $135
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Men's Shoes
      $145
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Men's Shoes
      $145
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE
      Women's Shoes
      $185
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $70
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $75
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $75
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      $65
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      $65
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $75
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Men's Shoes
      $150
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Women's Shoes
      $160
      Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Air Jordan 1 Low OG
      Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low OG
      Shoes
      $180
      Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG
      Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG
      Men's Shoes
      $180

      Jordan 1 Low trainers: enduring style

      Low tops don't get any more iconic than the Jordan 1 Low. We debuted these star shoes back in 1985, promising comfort, durability and inimitable style—and we delivered. Nowadays, these ever-popular kicks have some exciting upgrades that '80s kids could only have dreamed of—plus our famed Swoosh, of course.

      Our Nike Jordan 1 Low shoes are crafted from premium materials like durable textiles, supple leather and soft suede. Plus, ultra-comfortable Air cushioning in the heels keeps your feet feeling great, however much you move. Sick of lacing? It's a thing of the past with the Nike FlyEase system. Adults and kids can get out the door faster—just strap and zip.

      Air Jordan 1 Low comes in classic colourways like all-black and all-white, as well as the red-white-and-black look that's owned the streets for decades. Or if you want to mix things up, go for our bold new colour combinations. Look out for retro versions of our low-top Jordans—exposed and frayed edges deliver a deconstructed aesthetic.