Half-marathon outfits: get ready to race with pro technology
You can go the distance in style thanks to our half-marathon apparel. We've crafted our clothing using innovative technology designed to get you one step closer to your PB. We're talking lightweight fabric that won't weigh you down, featuring added flex so you can move naturally. Flat seams help reduce irritation during extended wear, while stretchy waistbands give you comfort and support through every mile. Looking for maximum comfort? Choose half-marathon clothing featuring Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology. It works to wick sweat away from the skin and is ultra breathable—so nothing distracts you from reaching the finish line.
Come rain or shine on race day, our half-marathon clothes are ready to go. In warm weather, sleeveless vests and shorts give you a light-as-air feel. In wet weather, reach for a water-repellent running jacket. The lightweight shell is designed to shield you from the elements, so nothing slows you down. Meanwhile, jackets with UV-blocking fabric provide protection from the sun in the areas covered by the jacket. Look out for adjustable hoods, complete with bungee cords that let you find your perfect fit. Meanwhile, mesh-lined pockets are ideal for stashing your valuables while you're on the move. In changing conditions, pick a jacket that packs away for easy transportation. You'll find the iconic Nike Swoosh across our range, adding a premium aesthetic to your half-marathon outfit.
The race is on to protect the future of sport. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose half-marathon apparel with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.