Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Nike Sportswear
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      $95
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $120
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $80
      Nike MD Valiant
      Nike MD Valiant Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike MD Valiant
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $75
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $85
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $70
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $80
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      $65
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $170
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $105
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $100
      Nike Force 1 Cot
      Nike Force 1 Cot Baby Bootie
      Nike Force 1 Cot
      Baby Bootie
      $50
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      $75
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Younger Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $50
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $90
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $120
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      $120
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Mid LE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $70
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $130
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105

      Girls' sportswear: gear that can keep up

      Whether they're training inside or out, kids need sportswear to match their stamina. That's why our girls' sportswear helps them perform at their best. Choose lightweight clothing with stretchy fabric so they can move naturally, without restrictions. Boost their confidence in high-performance clothing, for stretching in a dance class or chasing a PB on the track. Go for girls' activewear sets and tracksuits for a classic coordinated look, or mix and match for standout style.

      Our breathable girls' activewear keeps kids cool, so they can concentrate on smashing their goals. Leggings and shorts with soft, smooth fabric keep them comfortable while they're on the move. And if the temperature dips, warm sportswear for girls, like hoodies and jackets, deliver cosy coverage to hold in the heat. For training and PE lessons, try our sports shoes with extra cushioning and support to keep them going – step after step. Trainers with soft foam and Max Air units provide incredible bounce to minimise impact and maximise results.