Praised by the streets for its classic simplicity and comfort, the Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage returns with its low-profile style and heritage b-ball looks. Featuring luscious suede details, a retro Swoosh design and a super-soft collar, it's the must-have wardrobe staple that will take you everywhere.
4.3 Stars
bt95 - 09 Aug 2022
- Nice look to the trainers - Come up a little tight on the width - Top of the heel has torn after just a couple of months so quality wise, not great
Alex - 04 Aug 2022
Got the shoes they look good on and feel decently comfortable so would be ok for a walk around a city
Sarim - 01 Jul 2022
Very comfortable shows and versatile. Love wearing them everyday