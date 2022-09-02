For the adventurers who travel the world with nothing but the bare necessities strapped to their backs. The ones who aren't afraid to repeat outfits and know their style. Enjoy all-day support without sacrificing comfort in the Alate Minimalist Sports Bra, offering a unique padding experience, fully adjustable straps and a low-profile design that goes with everything. With soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this bra keeps you dry and comfortable all day long. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
4.5 Stars
CarolinaH491411026 - 02 Sept 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - 25 Jul 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
Tina - 15 Jul 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.