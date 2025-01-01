 
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L) - Black/Black/White

Nike Academy Team

Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)

$50
ONE SIZE
The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its main compartment opens to reveal spacious storage, while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: CU8097-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

SECURE STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.

The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its main compartment opens to reveal spacious storage, while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

Benefits

  • Zipped main compartment offers spacious storage.
  • Separate wet/dry compartment helps keep your things clean and organised.
  • Hand and shoulder straps let you carry your gear comfortably.
  • Small interior pocket and zip exterior pockets hold small valuables.

Product Details

  • 53cm L x 25cm W x 28cm H (approx.)
  • 41 L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
