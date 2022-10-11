|Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|Women's Equivalent Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|Men's Equivalent Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|Chest/Bust (in.)
|26.5 - 29.5
|29.5 - 32.5
|32.5 - 35.5
|35.5 - 38
|38 - 41
|41 - 44.5
|44.5 - 48.5
|Hip (in.)
|31.5 - 33
|33 - 35.5
|35.5 - 38.5
|38.5 - 41
|41 - 44
|44 - 47
|47 - 50
Unisex
Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
Fit Tips
If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your body measurements for hips and chest/bust correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How To Measure
- CHEST/BUST: Measure around the fullest part or your chest/bust, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.