KNIT FOR LEBRON When Petrie and his team showed LeBron an early iteration of Flyknit,

LeBron loved it. But the 118-kilogram powerhouse wasn't convinced it would

hold up. He needed something stronger. So Nike's Knit Innovation team set

to work knitting the material in a completely different way. The team wanted

LeBron to feel locked down, but also be able to move freely, and react when

he needed to. The result: BattleKnit. "We were able to engineer the protection,

stretch and performance specifications we wanted for each area of the shoe",

Petrie says. "It's an all-in-one package".