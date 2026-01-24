null, We're currently making upgrades to bring you the best of Nike in Canada.<br> Nike.com, Nike App, and SNKRS website are temporarily unavailable. <br> Please check back later today.

We're currently making upgrades to bring you the best of Nike in Canada.
Nike.com, Nike App, and SNKRS website are temporarily unavailable.
Please check back later today.

null, We’re currently making upgrades to bring you the best of Nike in Canada. Nike.com, Nike App and SNKRS website are temporarily unavailable. Please check back later today.

We’re currently making upgrades to bring you the best of Nike in Canada. Nike.com, Nike App and SNKRS website are temporarily unavailable. Please check back later today.