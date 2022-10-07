Paul George
Keep Rising
Paul George is one of the most resilient players in the league. Dedicated and determined, he’s kept rising towards his goals despite the countless obstacles he’s faced to ultimately realize his dream of playing at the pinnacle of the game.
To honor his journey and remind the next generation that there’s more than one way to the top, Nike created a bespoke banner for PG that celebrates his ‘Keep Rising’ mindset.
Presented to George by two young players who have been inspired by his story, the banner will live on and remain hung at St. Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica, CA, inspiring the next generation of ballers.
We sat down with Paul at the unveiling of the banner to get an insight into what ‘Keep Rising’ means to him and get his advice on how to find your own way to the top.
So, PG, what does it mean to you to ‘Keep Rising’?
To me ‘Keep Rising’ means not being complacent, not being comfortable and always just focusing on areas I can improve.
You’ve faced a few obstacles in your career. How did you overcome them to continue to rise towards your goals?
Throughout my career, I've had some challenging moments but I'm a big believer in faith and I'm a big believer in myself, and, with those two together, I believe you can overcome anything.
How did growing up in a smaller city like Palmdale shape that mindset?
Palmdale shaped my mindset because I understood I was from a small city. I wasn't on the radar. People didn't know who I was, and that always gave me a chip on my shoulder, to not only make a name for myself but make a name for the people after me that come from Palmdale. So I've always kept that in mind, every time I touched the floor.
If you could go back to the start, what advice would you give to your younger self?
The advice I would give to the young PG is just to enjoy the moment and live for the experiences and opportunities.
And finally, when kids look up to this banner, what do you want them to think?
When kids look up at that banner, I want them to say to themselves that this is my path, this is my moment, and it doesn't have to look like anybody else's. Success is defined in many ways. I don't want kids to think they have to chase something or be somebody to be successful.
Shop PG’s latest signature silhouette, the PG 6, in basketball shoes.
