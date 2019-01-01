KD12
Endless Energy
Kevin Durant always looks relaxed–until he attacks. His game is reserved yet explosive, difficult to guard and impossible to stop. The KD12 was built for his dominance and endless energy all game long with the latest innovation in Nike Air Zoom.
Maximum Response
For the first time ever in a signature sneaker, a midsole layer was removed so the articulated, full-length Nike Air Zoom cushion could be stitched right onto the upper. Now directly underneath your foot, you get ultra-responsive cushioning from heel-to-toe. An additional Air Zoom unit stacked in the heel gives you an extra bounce on court.
On-Demand Lockdown
Stop and pop or ferociously drive to the rim with the support of Quad Axial Flywire cables. They relax when KD’s not moving and activate when he crosses up the defense.
Instant Comfort
Inspired by KD’s love of vintage tees, the soft and lightweight upper gives an immediate broken-in feel. It’s cozy and comfortable, perfect for hooping in all day.