8 Core-Strengthening Exercises for Runners

Build these essential muscles to gain more power, stability and endurance.
Running is about more than cardio fitness. Consider the motion of running—you're constantly balancing on one foot. This requires strength and stability, especially in your trunk. Check out these exercises to build a rock-solid core, and improve your running form, power and endurance.
Great runners have at least one thing in common: a strong core. And that means a whole lot more than six-pack abs.
"Think of the core as all the muscles that stabilise your torso and hips", says strength and conditioning coach Janet Hamilton, the owner of the Atlanta-based coaching company Running Strong. Along with the rectus abdominis—that six-pack—your core includes the inner and outer obliques, which help you twist from side to side; the transverse abdominis, the deep muscles that wrap around your abdomen and draw your belly button in; the erector spinae, which run along your spine; the multifidus, the deep muscles in your lower back; your glutes; and your pelvic floor.
Building all of these muscles through core work provides incredible benefits. You improve your posture and stability, you better your form, and you can become a fitter, faster runner.
To understand how you can get so much from a stronger trunk, think about the movement of running. It's essentially a balancing act from left to right, and your abs and back muscles are responsible for keeping you upright and stable. "You launch off one foot, fly through the air and land on the other foot", says Hamilton. Your core is what transmits force through your legs in the launch phase and absorbs it in the landing phase, she explains.
To do both of those things, your core muscles must be strong and pliable, otherwise "you're not able to generate or absorb force well, and you set yourself up for poor performance and possible injuries", says Hamilton. If you're running with a weak core, you're likely to have wobbly hips, a sore back, knee pain or feet that start to drag, says Hamilton.
A strong core can help prevent those problems and aches. And according to research, it could help boost your running performance. Consistent core strength training was shown to increase speed in a study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Another study published in PLOS One found that it improves endurance and running economy, or how efficiently you run.
To understand how this works, picture a runner at the beginning of a long run versus the end. Chances are, their form deteriorated in the final miles. A rock-solid core can help prevent that breakdown and keep you running efficiently. "The stronger you are, the more resistant you are to fatigue", says Hamilton.
Thankfully, core strengthening is simple to work into training. Many moves can be done anywhere, without equipment. The key is working hard and long enough to challenge your muscles without losing good form, says Hamilton, which is easier on days that don't include a hard run. "I encourage my athletes to do this strength work up to three times a week", she says. "It doesn't have to be super complex, and if you can hit multiple muscle groups with a single movement, that's a home run".
Get ready to knock these exercises out of the park. They target the core from multiple angles and they can be added to any strength routine. Hamilton's tip: Instead of trying to do a specific number of sets and reps or hold a position for a certain amount of time, focus on doing each exercise until you fatigue the muscles you're targeting. That may mean you notch 5 reps for some moves and 20 for others. The point, says Hamilton, is that it's challenging, not overwhelming.
