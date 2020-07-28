The Best Strength Building Moves to Improve Every Run

The Simple Change

Do reverse lunges.



This strength staple has a laundry list of benefits for runners. "A reverse lunge forces you to work on balance, which is going to better your running form", says Bennett. Your core is stabilising your body during the exercise, which makes your abs, obliques and lower back stronger. "The lunge itself works your glutes, quads and hamstrings", he adds, "which all power you on a run and help support and stabilise your knee".



The movement also translates to the motion of running. (Picture a run in slow motion; each bound is like a mini lunge.) Plus, because you're using one leg at a time, you're able to pinpoint muscle imbalances between your left and right sides, says Bennett. Now you'll know, for instance, to do a couple of extra reps on your weaker side or which tight spot to foam roll later.



The main reason you want to start lunging backwards versus forwards? It's easier to maintain proper form. In a forward lunge, people often let their lead knee drift in front of their ankle, putting stress on the front knee, says Bennett. But that's harder to do when you step backwards. (There's evidence to support that: In a Korean study of forwards, backwards and walking lunges, researchers found that reverse lunges were associated with a lower risk of a knee injury and activated more muscle fibres in the legs.)



To ease into it, add reverse lunges to your strength-training days, and start with 5 reps on each leg. You won't notice much at first, says Bennett. But after a week, you'll get stronger and be able to do 10 reps. Once that feels easy, try pausing at the bottom of each lunge for 5 seconds. Mastered that? Hold 1.5-kilogram dumbbells while you lunge, and when that's a breeze, hold for 5s.



"Gradual progression is far more beneficial than doing too much too soon and getting hurt", says Bennett. "A baby step still moves you forwards—even if that step is a reverse lunge".