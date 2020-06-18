Nail the Perfect Running Form

If you want evidence of whether you're overstriding, Samuel suggests taking a video of yourself running on a treadmill, shot from the side. "It's a great visual", he says. "When I show this to patients, the light bulb goes off. They really see how their leg isn't landing perpendicular to the ground".



03. "Dance" Up Hills



To keep your stride efficient when you hit an incline, think short and fast. "I tell runners that they should dance up the hills, with light and quick steps", says Bennett. Stay relaxed, lean forwards, pump your arms for momentum, and try to stay in control of your breath. Going downhill, embrace the speed. "Focus on relaxing your upper body and keeping your arms loose, your back tall and your foot strike on the middle to the ball of your foot", says NRC San Francisco coach Jason Rexing.



04. Stay Relaxed



As you run, occasionally perform a head-to-toe body check to see if you're holding tension anywhere. Are you hiking up your shoulders? Are your hands in fists? Are you grimacing? To help release any clenched muscles, take a deep breath in and slowly let it out. You can also shake out your arms and hands and even turn your head from side to side. The more you can stay loose, says Bennett, the more energy you'll have for your run.



05. Rein In Your Arm Swing



While arm swings vary from athlete to athlete, you can make yours as efficient as possible by driving your elbows straight back and imagining that you're buffing your fingernails on your hips with loose, relaxed hands. Keep your torso upright, and, says Bennett, make sure you don't drive your arms across your body in front of you. Otherwise, "your hips will follow, swinging to the right and then the left, which wastes energy".