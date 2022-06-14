The Best Foods to Eat Before and After a Workout

The ISSN suggests consuming a light snack containing carbs and protein 30 to 60 minutes prior to exercise. Or, if you need a full meal before your workout, build it around carbs first, then protein and finally smaller amounts of healthy fats. And give yourself 2 to 3 hours to fully digest before you train.



Combining carbs and protein helps you maintain sufficient energy, increase the availability of amino acids, decrease the breakdown of protein and minimise muscle damage, especially before intense or prolonged exercise.



Every athlete will respond differently to various ratios of carbs and protein. So some experimentation is needed before you find the combination that works best for you. In general, you want a pre-workout snack that's higher in carbohydrates, moderate in protein and lower in fat.



Consider a snack-sized portion of any of these options:

Low-fat or fat-free Greek yoghurt and berries

Porridge made from coarse oats with almonds

Banana and peanut butter

Fruit smoothie with avocado and casein protein powder

Energy bar

Tip: according to a November 2020 study in Nutrients, the form your pre-workout fuel takes isn't a factor in its effectiveness. So if you prefer a gel or liquid to whole foods, that's fine.