Skip to content. (Press Enter)
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Coaching

      Athlete's Cookbook: Noah Ohlsen's MOD (Meal of the Day)

      What do you cook for the Second-Fittest Man on Earth? Chef Kia Damon went with this macro-packed salmon bowl.

      Athlete's Cookbook is a video series that serves up quality kitchen time with a pro chef and a pro athlete.

      As the Second-Fittest Man on Earth, Noah Ohlsen knows successful training always starts in the kitchen. But after eight months of being homebound, the CrossFit phenom is running out of mealtime inspiration. Enter Brooklyn-based super-chef Kia Damon, with a plan to rock his range. Step one: Sneakily text Noah's mum to find out his favourite childhood recipe. Step two: Remix that recipe to suit his athletic pursuits. And step three? That involves a remote camera, dangerous behaviour with a blender and a special day for a big fluffy dog named Max—all in the season premiere of "Athlete's Cookbook". Watch the episode above, check the recipe below and get cooking.

      Athlete’s Cookbook: Noah Ohlsen’s Macro-Packed Salmon Bowl

      Ingredients for Four Servings

      • 4 4-oz salmon fillets, skin on
      • ½ cup olive oil, divided (more if needed)
      • Kosher salt to taste
      • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
      • Paprika to taste
      • 4 cups low-sodium chicken stock
      • 2 cups farro
      • 2 cups basil leaves
      • ½ cup pine nuts
      • 2 tbsp spirulina powder
      • 2 cloves garlic
      • 1 cup grated Parmesan
      • ½ cup full-fat Greek yoghurt
      • 1 lemon, juiced
      • 1 tsp chopped fresh dill

      Tools

      • Chopping board
      • Large knife
      • Baking tray
      • Spatula
      • Large bowl
      • Medium pan
      • Large spoon
      • Blender
      1/3
      Athlete’s Cookbook: Noah Ohlsen’s Macro-Packed Salmon Bowl
      2/3
      Athlete’s Cookbook: Noah Ohlsen’s Macro-Packed Salmon Bowl
      3/3
      Athlete’s Cookbook: Noah Ohlsen’s Macro-Packed Salmon Bowl

      Method

      Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. On a chopping board, use a large, sharp knife to remove the skin from the salmon. Pat the skin dry. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Put the skin on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and roast for 10 minutes or until crispy. Remove from the oven and let it cool. (That's the treat for your animal friends.)

      Turn the oven down to 300 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 3 cups of water and 3 tablespoons of salt. Place the salmon in the bowl to soak for 15 minutes. Remove the salmon, pat it dry and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season both sides of the fish with salt, pepper and paprika. Place the fish on a baking tray lined with fresh greaseproof paper and roast for 20 minutes or until it flakes when you cut into it with a knife or fork.

      Meanwhile, bring the chicken stock and farro to a boil in a medium pan. Lower the heat and simmer the farro for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain any excess liquid.

      Add the basil, pine nuts, spirulina, garlic, Parmesan, half the lemon juice and ¼ cup of olive oil to a blender. Begin to blend and, with the machine running, slowly drizzle in more olive oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

      Combine the Greek yoghurt and the other half of the lemon juice in a bowl. Stir in the dill.

      Divide the farro between four bowls, top each one with flaked salmon and garnish with a spoonful of pesto and a dollop of lemon yoghurt. Pass the salmon skin to a nearby beastie.

      More Food for Thought

      For expert-backed guidance on nutrition, movement, mindset, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.

      Try NTC Today

      More Food for Thought

      For expert-backed guidance on nutrition, movement, mindset, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.

      Try NTC Today

      Related Stories

      Athlete’s Cookbook: Darrell Hill Finds His Cauli-Power

      Coaching

      Athlete's Cookbook: Darrell Hill Finds His Cauli-Power

      Are Eggs Good For Me?

      Coaching

      How Healthy Are Eggs, Really?

      Do I Need More Iron in My Diet?

      Coaching

      The Mega Mineral You Might Be Missing

      Which Non-dairy Milk Is Best?

      Coaching

      The Athlete's Guide to Alternative Milks

      How Sugar Affects the Body

      Coaching

      Sugar is Sugar is Sugar. Or is it?