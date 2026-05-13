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Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT performancehoodie met rits over de hele lengte en UV-bescherming voor heren - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Dri-FIT performancehoodie met rits over de hele lengte en UV-bescherming voor heren

30% korting
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Zwart/Zwart
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer
  • Valt groot uit; we raden je aan een maat kleiner te bestellen

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Beweeg tijdens je training en de hele dag door in deze veelzijdige hoodie. Vernoemd naar de ultradunne garens en compacte breistructuur: ons rekbaar NanoKnit materiaal is licht van gewicht en voelt uitzonderlijk zacht aan. We hebben het gecombineerd met zweetafvoerende technologie en UV-bescherming, waardoor dit een echte performance-essential is.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stijl: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% korting

Beweeg tijdens je training en de hele dag door in deze veelzijdige hoodie. Vernoemd naar de ultradunne garens en compacte breistructuur: ons rekbaar NanoKnit materiaal is licht van gewicht en voelt uitzonderlijk zacht aan. We hebben het gecombineerd met zweetafvoerende technologie en UV-bescherming, waardoor dit een echte performance-essential is.

Pluspunten

  • Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van de huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.
  • De geborduurde oogjes onder de armen zorgen voor ventilatie en houden je koel.
  • De aangepaste raglanmouwen bieden volledige bewegingsvrijheid.
  • De lage naden zorgen voor zachtheid.

Productgegevens

  • Zijzakken
  • Geborduurd Swoosh logo
  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastaan. Voering capuchon: 75% polyester/13% katoen/12% rayon.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Dit product biedt bescherming tegen uv-A- en uv-B-straling op plaatsen die door het kledingstuk worden bedekt. Gebruik van goede zonnebrandcrème wordt aangeraden om blootgestelde huid te beschermen.
  • Weergegeven kleur: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stijl: II1308-085

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,85 m lang
    • Standaardpasvorm: ruimere pasvorm en traditioneel
    • Valt groot uit; we raden je aan een maat kleiner te bestellen
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (26)

4.3 sterren

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Primary NanoKnit Dri-FIT performancehoodie met rits over de hele lengte en UV-bescherming voor heren

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% korting

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