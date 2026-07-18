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Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew sokken (3 paar)

€ 19,99
Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig
Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig
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Upgrade je dagelijkse leven. We hebben onze kenmerkende sokken genomen en ze op alle mogelijke manieren verbeterd. Zachtere garens die hun vorm behouden, wolkachtige demping en een vernieuwde nauwsluitende pasvorm maken van elke stap puur comfort. Nike Court afbeeldingen passen bij de wedstrijdstijl, óók buiten het veld.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Meerkleurig
  • Stijl: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

Upgrade je dagelijkse leven. We hebben onze kenmerkende sokken genomen en ze op alle mogelijke manieren verbeterd. Zachtere garens die hun vorm behouden, wolkachtige demping en een vernieuwde nauwsluitende pasvorm maken van elke stap puur comfort. Nike Court afbeeldingen passen bij de wedstrijdstijl, óók buiten het veld.

Pluspunten

  • Demping bij de hak en bal van de voet heeft een zacht gevoel.
  • De ontwikkelde ondersteuning voor de voetholte en een verbeterde pasvorm omhelzen je voet voor een comfortabel gevoel dat goed blijft zitten.
  • Versterkte neus en hak zijn ontworpen om bestand te zijn tegen dagelijkse slijtage.
  • Nike Dri-FIT technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.
  • Volledige mesh bovenop de voet zorgt voor extra ventilatie.
  • De maat die onder de voet is gestikt voorkomt verwarring bij het koppelen.

Productgegevens

  • 67% katoen/30% polyester/3% elastaan
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Meerkleurig
  • Stijl: IH8633-901

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (5)

3.4 sterren

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar)

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

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