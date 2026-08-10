Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar)

Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Upgrade je dagelijkse leven. We hebben onze kenmerkende sokken genomen en ze op alle mogelijke manieren verbeterd. Zachtere garens die hun vorm behouden, wolkachtige demping en een vernieuwde nauwsluitende pasvorm maken van elke stap puur comfort.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade je dagelijkse leven. We hebben onze kenmerkende sokken genomen en ze op alle mogelijke manieren verbeterd. Zachtere garens die hun vorm behouden, wolkachtige demping en een vernieuwde nauwsluitende pasvorm maken van elke stap puur comfort.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.5 sterren
Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Best Socks
EricL509285718
Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.
Seams Are Not It
Jojo211469690
The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.
Nike Everyday Elevated