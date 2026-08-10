 
afbeelding 1 van 6
Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew sokken (3 paar)

€ 19,99
Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig
Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar) - Meerkleurig
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Upgrade je dagelijkse leven. We hebben onze kenmerkende sokken genomen en ze op alle mogelijke manieren verbeterd. Zachtere garens die hun vorm behouden, wolkachtige demping en een vernieuwde nauwsluitende pasvorm maken van elke stap puur comfort.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Meerkleurig
  • Stijl: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

Upgrade je dagelijkse leven. We hebben onze kenmerkende sokken genomen en ze op alle mogelijke manieren verbeterd. Zachtere garens die hun vorm behouden, wolkachtige demping en een vernieuwde nauwsluitende pasvorm maken van elke stap puur comfort.

Pluspunten

  • Demping bij de hak en bal van de voet heeft een zacht gevoel.
  • De ontwikkelde ondersteuning voor de voetholte en een verbeterde pasvorm omhelzen je voet voor een comfortabel gevoel dat goed blijft zitten.
  • Versterkte neus en hak zijn ontworpen om bestand te zijn tegen dagelijkse slijtage.
  • Nike Dri-FIT technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.
  • Volledige mesh bovenop de voet zorgt voor extra ventilatie.
  • De maat die onder de voet is gestikt voorkomt verwarring bij het koppelen.

Productgegevens

  • 67% katoen/30% polyester/3% elastaan.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Meerkleurig
  • Stijl: IH8604-902

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (4)

4.5 sterren

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Nike Everyday Elevated crew sokken (3 paar)

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

Maak de look af

Item 3 of 43