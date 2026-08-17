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Nike Dunk Low kinderschoenen - Wit/Shimmer/Wit/Shimmer

Nike Dunk Low

Kinderschoenen

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Deze op basketbal geïnspireerde favoriet in je sneakercollectie heeft de klassieke panelen, demping en old-school zool die helemaal passen bij de typische Nike look.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Shimmer/Wit/Shimmer
  • Stijl: IU7766-134

Nike Dunk Low

30% korting

Deze op basketbal geïnspireerde favoriet in je sneakercollectie heeft de klassieke panelen, demping en old-school zool die helemaal passen bij de typische Nike look.

Voordelen

  • Bovenwerk van synthetisch leer is stevig en comfortabel.
  • De perforaties bij de tenen zorgen voor extra ventilatie.
  • Rubberen buitenzool over de hele lengte zorgt voor stevigheid en grip en heeft een profiel dat lijkt op het origineel.

Productgegevens

  • Lage kraag
  • Bovenwerk van synthetisch leer
  • Klassieke veters
  • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Shimmer/Wit/Shimmer
  • Stijl: IU7766-134

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (1208)

4.8 sterren

  • Daughter Loves Dunks

    NiiqueWiitDaDimples

    My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.

  • JasmineW223231254

    My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms

  • Legoooo!

    AmandaM261010329

    Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!

Nike Dunk Low kinderschoenen

Nike Dunk Low

30% korting

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