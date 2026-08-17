Nike Dunk Low kinderschoenen

Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
Deze op basketbal geïnspireerde favoriet in je sneakercollectie heeft de klassieke panelen, demping en old-school zool die helemaal passen bij de typische Nike look.
Nike Dunk Low
Deze op basketbal geïnspireerde favoriet in je sneakercollectie heeft de klassieke panelen, demping en old-school zool die helemaal passen bij de typische Nike look.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.8 sterren
Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
JasmineW223231254
My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms
Legoooo!
AmandaM261010329
Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!
Nike Dunk Low