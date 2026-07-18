Nike Club cargoshorts van fleece voor heren

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Deze klassieke shorts zijn strak en casual. De geborstelde fleece is glad aan de buitenkant en superzacht aan de binnenkant voor comfort waar je op kunt rekenen.
Nike Club
Deze klassieke shorts zijn strak en casual. De geborstelde fleece is glad aan de buitenkant en superzacht aan de binnenkant voor comfort waar je op kunt rekenen.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
4.4 sterren
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
#productsprovidedbynike
Vacation gear
Th117
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel
Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Club