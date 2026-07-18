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Nike Club cargoshorts van fleece voor heren - Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Wit

Nike Club

Cargoshorts van fleece voor heren

€ 54,99
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Wit
Zwart/Zwart/Wit
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Deze klassieke shorts zijn strak en casual. De geborstelde fleece is glad aan de buitenkant en superzacht aan de binnenkant voor comfort waar je op kunt rekenen.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Wit
  • Stijl: FN3525-063

Nike Club

€ 54,99

Deze klassieke shorts zijn strak en casual. De geborstelde fleece is glad aan de buitenkant en superzacht aan de binnenkant voor comfort waar je op kunt rekenen.

Pluspunten

  • Onze halfzware, geborstelde fleece voelt extra zacht aan de binnenkant en glad aan de buitenkant, voor een comfortabel gevoel en een vormvast design.
  • De standaardpasvorm voelt relaxed aan bij het zitvlak en rond de dijbenen.
  • De achterzak en steekzakken zijn groot genoeg voor de meeste telefoons.

Productgegevens

  • Geborduurd Nike Futura logo
  • Tot de knie
  • Elastische tailleband met rond, gevlochten trekkoord
  • Body: 80-81% katoen/19-20% polyester. Zijzak (knokkelkant)/achterzak: 100% katoen.
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Wit
  • Stijl: FN3525-063

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,80 m lang
    • Het Big & Tall model draagt maat 2XL en is 1,88 m lang
    • Standaardpasvorm: ruimere pasvorm en traditioneel
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (33)

4.4 sterren

  • Snap buttons come off!

    teodori101942683

    Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.

  • Great pair of cargo shorts

    Nike 270

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Vacation gear

    Th117

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great comfortable vacation gear that allows you to relax and be comfortable while you travel

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club cargoshorts van fleece voor heren

Nike Club

€ 54,99

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