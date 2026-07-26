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Brazilië Nike Dri-FIT Anthem-voetbaljack voor heren - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Brazil

Nike Dri-FIT Anthem voetbaljack voor heren

€ 119,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer
Dit product komt niet in aanmerking voor promoties en kortingen op de site.

Steun je land in dit ruime Brazilië Anthem jack. Gemaakt van middelzwaar dubbellaags mesh, verbetert het de luchtcirculatie om je koel te houden bij warm weer.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Stijl: IH1757-369

Brazil

€ 119,99

Steun je land in dit ruime Brazilië Anthem jack. Gemaakt van middelzwaar dubbellaags mesh, verbetert het de luchtcirculatie om je koel te houden bij warm weer.

Pluspunten

  • De Nike Dri-FIT-technologie werkt zweetafvoerend en zorgt voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.
  • Dankzij het doorzichtige design kun je je shirt eronder laten zien.

Productgegevens

  • Rits over de hele lengte
  • Zakken met rits
  • 100% polyester
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Stijl: IH1757-369

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,84 m lang
    • Oversized pasvorm: ruimvallend en baggy
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (3)

4.3 sterren

  • Too Heavy

    RumiC

    Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !

  • Brazil jacket

    Linny

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Gregory

    Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.

Brazilië Nike Dri-FIT Anthem-voetbaljack voor heren

Brazil

€ 119,99

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