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Nike Brasilia Trainingstas (medium, 60 liter) - Zwart/Zwart/Wit

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike Brasilia

Trainingstas (medium, 60 liter)

€ 44,99
Zwart/Zwart/Wit
Light Bone/Zwart/Zwart
Indigo Storm/Zwart/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Zwart/Reflect Silver
ÉÉN MAAT

Ga naar de sportschool met al je gear. Het hoofdvak van deze sporttas heeft voldoende ruimte voor alle essentials die je nodig hebt voor een work-out. Het voorvak houdt belangrijke items zoals je telefoon, portemonnee en sleutels binnen handbereik en de gecoate bodem beschermt je spullen tegen krassen, morsen en stoten.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

€ 44,99

Ga naar de sportschool met al je gear. Het hoofdvak van deze sporttas heeft voldoende ruimte voor alle essentials die je nodig hebt voor een work-out. Het voorvak houdt belangrijke items zoals je telefoon, portemonnee en sleutels binnen handbereik en de gecoate bodem beschermt je spullen tegen krassen, morsen en stoten.

Voordelen

  • De verstelbare schouderband en dubbele handvatten zorgen voor comfortabele draagmogelijkheden.
  • Verstevigde onderkant beschermt je spullen tegen stoten.
  • In het ritsvak onderin kun je je schoenen gescheiden van andere gear opbergen.
  • In de zijzakken met rits kun je kleine voorwerpen binnen handbereik opbergen.

Productgegevens

  • 64 x 30 x 30 cm (lxbxh)
  • 60 liter
  • Afneembare schouderband
  • 100% polyester
  • Niet wassen
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
  • Stijl: IB4392-010

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (14)

4.7 sterren

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Brasilia Trainingstas (medium, 60 liter)

Nike Brasilia

€ 44,99

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