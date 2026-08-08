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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Kinderschoenen - College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Kinderschoenen

€ 109,99
College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
Zwart/Metallic Dark Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Summit White/Purple Dynasty/Metallic Silver/Light Violet Ore
Wolf Grey/Vast Grey/Cool Grey/Wolf Grey
Bright Spruce/Dusty Cactus/Green Strike/Wit
Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
Wit/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Wit
Wit/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Pink Foam
Platinum Tint/Cave Stone/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
Sail/Old Royal/Wolf Grey/Aurora Blue
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Retro. Vibey. En bovenal: comfy. Het is de Air Max Moto 2K. Deze schoen is geïnspireerd op de hardloopschoenen uit de jaren 2000 en heeft luchtig mesh en demping overal waar je kijkt, van het foam onder de voet tot de vulling op de tong en de enkels.


  • Weergegeven kleur: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
  • Stijl: IR0587-001

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

€ 109,99

Retro. Vibey. En bovenal: comfy. Het is de Air Max Moto 2K. Deze schoen is geïnspireerd op de hardloopschoenen uit de jaren 2000 en heeft luchtig mesh en demping overal waar je kijkt, van het foam onder de voet tot de vulling op de tong en de enkels.

Pluspunten

  • De zachte en comfortabele Max Air demping biedt precies genoeg ondersteuning.
  • De vlakken van mesh en synthetisch leer zijn licht en ventilerend.
  • De middenzool van foam, geïnspireerd door de jaren 2000, geeft je een nostalgische look met modern comfort.
  • Bovenwerk van suède zorgt voor een premium look en feel.

Productgegevens

  • Lage kraag
  • Reflecterende designdetails
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Elastische veters
  • Lipje aan de hak
  • Weergegeven kleur: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
  • Stijl: IR0587-001

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (27)

4.7 sterren

  • Great

    Hollie

    Very comfortable for daily use and looks cool. Highly recommend to anyone who's looking for a comfortable but not bright and flashy shoe

  • Scarpa ragazzo

    GiuseppeL620471960

    Ottima e perfetta, comoda ed elegante

  • NEED ALL COLORS!

    Zari

    These are the cutest pair of Air Maxes ever! Stylish, comfortable, and can be dressed up with a denim mini skirt or dressed down with a pair of baggy sweats! I need all colors of these ASAP. My only change would be to color the laces or offer an alternative lace color in the box. That would take these to a next level!

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Kinderschoenen

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

€ 109,99

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