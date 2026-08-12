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Goede beoordeling
Nike Air Max Moto 2K herenschoenen - Wit/Metallic Silver/Photon Dust/Zwart

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Herenschoenen

€ 129,99
Wit/Metallic Silver/Photon Dust/Zwart
Smoke Grey/Anthracite/Pink Foam/Wit
Zwart/Metallic Dark Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Wit/Wolf Grey/Royal Pulse/Concord
Wit/Light Armory Blue/Metallic Silver/Zwart
Wit/Zwart/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
Light Orewood Brown/Phantom/Sanddrift/Summit White
Vast Grey/College Grey/Iron Grey/Vast Grey
Photon Dust/Metallic Silver/Light Smoke Grey/Anthracite
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

De Air Max Moto 2K is vertrouwd en toch nieuw, en klaar om te gaan. Metallic accenten sluiten aan bij de performancedetails en Max Air demping.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Metallic Silver/Photon Dust/Zwart
  • Stijl: IO9279-100

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

€ 129,99

De Air Max Moto 2K is vertrouwd en toch nieuw, en klaar om te gaan. Metallic accenten sluiten aan bij de performancedetails en Max Air demping.

Pluspunten

  • De zachte en comfortabele Max Air demping biedt precies genoeg ondersteuning.
  • De middenzool van foam biedt voldoende demping.
  • De rubberen buitenzool zorgt voor stevigheid en grip.

Productgegevens

  • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Metallic Silver/Photon Dust/Zwart
  • Stijl: IO9279-100

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (42)

4.5 sterren

  • 1/2 Size Up

    JackD522105363

    Comfortable in the midsole and heel area length runs short size up 1/2.

  • AnjaF388205822

    Alles top, Passform gut und schaut gut aus

  • Great support for everyday wear and workouts. I’m very happy with my purchase and would definitely buy Nike again. Highly recommended!

    NATALIA82085074

    * Excellent Comfort and Quality * Perfect Fit, Great Style * Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers * Exceeded My Expectations * Excellent Shoes for Everyday Wear * Great Support and Amazing Comfort * Worth Every Penny * Fantastic Quality and Comfort * My New Favorite Sneakers * Highly Recommend These Nike Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K herenschoenen

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

€ 129,99

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