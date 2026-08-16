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Nike Air Max 90 Premium Herenschoen - Off White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Herenschoenen

€ 149,99
Off White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
Phantom/Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Zwart/Iron Grey/Cool Grey/Zwart
Light Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Volt/Iron Grey
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De Air Max 90 blijft trouw aan zijn hardlooproots met de iconische zool met wafelpatroon, gestikte overlays en accenten met textuur op de veterpanden en hak. Hij is afgewerkt met makkelijk te stylen kleuren en de zichtbare demping zorgt voor extra comfort.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Off White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Stijl: IM5759-100

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

€ 149,99

De Air Max 90 blijft trouw aan zijn hardlooproots met de iconische zool met wafelpatroon, gestikte overlays en accenten met textuur op de veterpanden en hak. Hij is afgewerkt met makkelijk te stylen kleuren en de zichtbare demping zorgt voor extra comfort.

Pluspunten

  • De zachte en comfortabele Max Air demping biedt precies genoeg ondersteuning.
  • Nike Air technologie absorbeert de impact voor demping bij elke stap.
  • De rubberen buitenzool met wafelpatroon zorgt voor stevigheid, grip en een klassieke stijl.

Productgegevens

  • Lage kraag
  • Middenzool van foam
  • Weergegeven kleur: Off White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Stijl: IM5759-100

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (22)

4.8 sterren

  • Frédéric687972698

    Elles sont très belles 🤩 très confortable comme des pantoufles !!!

  • MaryP12913563

    Its nice so comfortable to wear...hope that have color navy blue combination color

  • Annamária735089855

    Jó minőségű, jó méretű. Kényelmes.

Nike Air Max 90 Premium Herenschoen

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

€ 149,99

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