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Air Jordan Mule golfschoenen - Zwart/Wit/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Golfschoenen

€ 109,99
Zwart/Wit/Medium Grey
Wit/Varsity Red/Zwart
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Glij het paradijs in voor en na de wedstrijd, of je nu op weg bent naar de 19e hole na een dieptepunt in je carrière of je opmaakt voor de komende ronde in de geheel nieuwe Jordan 1 G Mule. Hij is gemakkelijk aan te trekken, oogverblindend excentriek en uitgevoerd met tijdloze Jordan details en comfort.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit/Medium Grey
  • Stijl: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

€ 109,99

Glij het paradijs in voor en na de wedstrijd, of je nu op weg bent naar de 19e hole na een dieptepunt in je carrière of je opmaakt voor de komende ronde in de geheel nieuwe Jordan 1 G Mule. Hij is gemakkelijk aan te trekken, oogverblindend excentriek en uitgevoerd met tijdloze Jordan details en comfort.

Muiltjesstijl

De muiltjesconstructie biedt handsfree toegang nadat je je spikes op de parkeerplaats hebt afgetrapt of deze gewoon uit de kast hebt gepakt om snel naar de winkel te rennen.

Zacht foam

Zacht memory foam zit direct onder je voet voor extra demping, perfect voor boodschappen voor je de baan op gaat of om je voeten omhoog te leggen nadat je een paar birdies hebt gescoord op de laatste 9 holes.

Leren tong

De tong van synthetisch leer met inzetstukken biedt gemakkelijke toegang tot het design en gaat niet los zitten als je naar het clubhuis loopt. Hij zit comfortabel tegen je enkel en is gemakkelijk schoon te maken.

Meer pluspunten

  • Volnerfleer is doorboord met kleine gaatjes voor een beter ademend vermogen.
  • De stroeve buitenzool geeft je veel grip op weg van en naar de baan.

Productgegevens

  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit/Medium Grey
  • Stijl: FJ1214-003

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (173)

4.7 sterren

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Air Jordan Mule golfschoenen

Air Jordan Mule

€ 109,99

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