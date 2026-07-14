 
afbeelding 1 van 12
Goede beoordeling
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' kinderschoenen - Zwart/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

Kinderschoenen

€ 149,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

De mysterieuze Reverse Infrared, lang verborgen in de archieven van de geschiedenis, treedt eindelijk weer naar voren ter ere van het 35-jarig jubileum van de AJ6. Deze kleurencombinatie, die in 1999 opdook als de Infrared Salesman in een samplecatalogus, geeft een iconische Jordan een compleet nieuwe twist. De details op de middenzool zijn omgedraaid en de hak springt eruit met frisse Light Crimson accenten.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Light Crimson
  • Stijl: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

€ 149,99

De mysterieuze Reverse Infrared, lang verborgen in de archieven van de geschiedenis, treedt eindelijk weer naar voren ter ere van het 35-jarig jubileum van de AJ6. Deze kleurencombinatie, die in 1999 opdook als de Infrared Salesman in een samplecatalogus, geeft een iconische Jordan een compleet nieuwe twist. De details op de middenzool zijn omgedraaid en de hak springt eruit met frisse Light Crimson accenten.

Pluspunten

  • Nike Air technologie absorbeert de impact voor demping bij elke stap.
  • Rubberen buitenzool biedt grip en stevigheid.

Productgegevens

  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Light Crimson
  • Stijl: IQ1275-001

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (16)

5 sterren

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' kinderschoenen

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

€ 149,99

Maak de look af