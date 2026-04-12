 
afbeelding 1 van 8
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damesschoenen - Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Damesschoenen

€ 149,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Deze mid-top edition is geïnspireerd op de originele AJ1 en heeft de iconische look waar je zo van houdt, maar onderscheidt zich door studded details en fris leer.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
  • Stijl: II0571-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

Deze mid-top edition is geïnspireerd op de originele AJ1 en heeft de iconische look waar je zo van houdt, maar onderscheidt zich door studded details en fris leer.

Pluspunten

  • Het leer van het bovenwerk zorgt voor stevigheid en structuur.
  • De lichte, ingekapselde Nike Air-Sole unit zorgt voor demping.
  • Rubber op de buitenzool geeft je stevigheid en grip, elke dag weer.

Productgegevens

  • Weergegeven kleur: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
  • Stijl: II0571-001

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (1)

5 sterren

  • So dope

    jessicam14874953

    These shoes are so dope. Just the right amount of bling on them to make a statement you can go business casual you can go street with these. They are really really nice comfortable shoes. They definitely make a statement.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damesschoenen

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

Maak de look af