Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Damesschoenen

So dope
jessicam14874953
These shoes are so dope. Just the right amount of bling on them to make a statement you can go business casual you can go street with these. They are really really nice comfortable shoes. They definitely make a statement.
Deze mid-top edition is geïnspireerd op de originele AJ1 en heeft de iconische look waar je zo van houdt, maar onderscheidt zich door studded details en fris leer.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Deze mid-top edition is geïnspireerd op de originele AJ1 en heeft de iconische look waar je zo van houdt, maar onderscheidt zich door studded details en fris leer.
Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.
Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.
5 sterren
So dope
jessicam14874953
These shoes are so dope. Just the right amount of bling on them to make a statement you can go business casual you can go street with these. They are really really nice comfortable shoes. They definitely make a statement.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE