 
afbeelding 1 van 8
Goede beoordeling
ACG Zegama Hike wandelschoenen voor heren - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Wandelschoenen voor heren

€ 179,99
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Verander slopende beklimmingen in panoramische gelukzaligheid. De Zegama Hike is de vertrouwde trailgoeroe die je erheen brengt. De lichte, ultra gedempte tussenzool is uitgerust met technologie voor alle omstandigheden en wordt gecombineerd met stevige Vibram® MegaGrip tractienoppen om het comfort en de controle te maximaliseren. Het ruimvallende design en de bredere buitenzool bieden een stabiele basis om je te helpen ruig, wisselend terrein te trotseren.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Stijl: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

€ 179,99

DE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. VAN ACG HIKE.

Verander slopende beklimmingen in panoramische gelukzaligheid. De Zegama Hike is de vertrouwde trailgoeroe die je erheen brengt. De lichte, ultra gedempte tussenzool is uitgerust met technologie voor alle omstandigheden en wordt gecombineerd met stevige Vibram® MegaGrip tractienoppen om het comfort en de controle te maximaliseren. Het ruimvallende design en de bredere buitenzool bieden een stabiele basis om je te helpen ruig, wisselend terrein te trotseren.

Gestackte demping

De innovatieve middenzool plaatst ultralicht ZoomX foam direct onder de voet voor maximale demping. De laag steviger foam biedt extra bescherming tegen impact, comfort en stabiliteit op gekartelde, oneffen ondergronden.

Betrouwbare grip

De vertrouwde Vibram® MegaGrip buitenzool met Traction Lug technologie zorgt voor ongeëvenaarde grip in uiteenlopende omstandigheden.

Stabiele omsluiting

Of je nu het pad opgaat of afdaalt, het bandje bij de hak is ontworpen om je extra stevigheid te geven. De bredere buitenzool zorgt voor een stabiele basis terwijl je veranderend terrein doorkruist.

Gemaakt voor comfort

Naarmate je voet over langere afstanden uitzet, creëert de verlengde veteropening een pasvormsysteem waarmee je eenvoudig aanpassingen kunt doen, zodat je tijdens je wandeling comfortabel blijft.

Meer pluspunten

  • Het ventilerende bovenwerk van textiel is licht voor lange wandelingen en stevig genoeg voor moeilijk terrein.
  • De zachte, elastische enkelboord houdt vuil buiten.

Productgegevens

  • Lusjes bij de hak en tong
  • Herenmaat 44: 425 gram
  • Stackhoogte: 32 mm (hiel)/28 mm (voorvoet)
  • Offset/Hoogteverschil tussen hak en teen: 4 mm
  • Noppenhoogte: 5 mm
  • Weergegeven kleur: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Stijl: IO7854-100

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (42)

4.7 sterren

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike wandelschoenen voor heren

ACG Zegama Hike

€ 179,99

Een lichte wandelschoen die rotsvast vertrouwen geeft. Gemaakt voor snelle trailrunners.

Speciaal ontwikkeld voor

Hiking

Terrein

Ruig

Demping

Maximaal

Gewicht

Ca. 425 gram (herenmaat 44)

Features voor performance

  • Licht en dempend

    De innovatieve middenzool plaatst ultralicht ZoomX foam direct onder de voet voor maximale demping. De laag steviger foam biedt extra bescherming tegen impact, comfort en stabiliteit op gekartelde, oneffen ondergronden.

  • Betrouwbare grip

    De vertrouwde Vibram® MegaGrip buitenzool met Traction Lug technologie zorgt voor ongeëvenaarde grip in uiteenlopende omstandigheden.

  • Stabiele omsluiting

    Of je nu het pad opgaat of afdaalt, het bandje bij de hak is ontworpen om je extra stevigheid te geven. De bredere buitenzool zorgt voor een stabiele basis terwijl je veranderend terrein doorkruist.

  • Gemaakt voor comfort

    Wanneer je voet bij langere afstanden uitzet, creëert de verlengde veteropening een pasvormsysteem dat je makkelijk kunt verstellen, zodat je tijdens je wandeling comfortabel blijft.

Maak de look af