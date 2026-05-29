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ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV jack voor heren - Anthracite/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

ACG Trailwind

Storm-FIT ADV herenjack

€ 179,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede nylonvezels

Wind in je gezicht en schoenen die uitglijden in de modder: deze jas kan het aan. We hebben ultralicht nylon gebruikt met wind- en waterdichte technologie voor een weerbestendig design. En als de storm afkoelt, kan het worden opgeborgen in een klein binnenvakje voor eenvoudige opslag.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

€ 179,99

Wind in je gezicht en schoenen die uitglijden in de modder: deze jas kan het aan. We hebben ultralicht nylon gebruikt met wind- en waterdichte technologie voor een weerbestendig design. En als de storm afkoelt, kan het worden opgeborgen in een klein binnenvakje voor eenvoudige opslag.

Productgegevens

  • Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastaan.
  • Elastische boorden
  • ACG en Swoosh logo's met reflecterend design
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9695-060

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,91 m lang
    • Standaardpasvorm: ruimere pasvorm en traditioneel
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede nylon in Nike producten begint als verschillende materialen, waaronder gerecycled tapijt en gebruikte visnetten. Het nylonmateriaal wordt schoongemaakt, gesorteerd en omgevormd tot vlokken en ondergaan vervolgens chemische of mechanische recyclingprocessen om nieuw, gerecycled garen van nylon te maken.
    • Kledingstukken die gebruikmaken van materialen van gerecycled nylon verminderen de CO2-uitstoot met tot wel 50% in vergelijking met nieuw nylon.

Beoordelingen (23)

4.4 sterren

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV jack voor heren

ACG Trailwind

€ 179,99

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