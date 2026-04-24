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ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV regenjack voor dames - Zwart/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

ACG Morpho

Storm-FIT ADV regenjack voor dames

€ 269,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede nylonvezels

Om te garanderen dat dit jack bestand is tegen regen, wind en vochtigheid, hebben we het getest tijdens een 46-mijls expeditie door het regenwoud van Costa Rica. De geavanceerde weersbescherming in combinatie met verstelbare details beschermt je tegen extreme omstandigheden. En als je de bescherming niet nodig hebt, vouw je het lichtgewicht jack gewoon op in de binnenzak.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: HJ0246-010

ACG Morpho

€ 269,99

De geavanceerde wind- en waterdichte technologie beschermt je tegen stormachtige wind.

Om te garanderen dat dit jack bestand is tegen regen, wind en vochtigheid, hebben we het getest tijdens een 46-mijls expeditie door het regenwoud van Costa Rica. De geavanceerde weersbescherming in combinatie met verstelbare details beschermt je tegen extreme omstandigheden. En als je de bescherming niet nodig hebt, vouw je het lichtgewicht jack gewoon op in de binnenzak.

Productgegevens

  • 100% nylon
  • Aardekleurige ACG kraal
  • Morpho label met storytelling aan de binnenkant
  • Ophanglusje
  • Zakken
  • Geborduurde ACG en Storm-FIT ADV logo's
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Summit White
  • Stijl: HJ0246-010

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,70 m lang
    • Ruimvallende pasvorm: met een fijne, ruimvallende pasvorm
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede nylon in Nike producten begint als verschillende materialen, waaronder gerecycled tapijt en gebruikte visnetten. Het nylonmateriaal wordt schoongemaakt, gesorteerd en omgevormd tot vlokken en ondergaan vervolgens chemische of mechanische recyclingprocessen om nieuw, gerecycled garen van nylon te maken.
    • Kledingstukken die gebruikmaken van materialen van gerecycled nylon verminderen de CO2-uitstoot met tot wel 50% in vergelijking met nieuw nylon.

Beoordelingen (2)

4 sterren

  • Walter961431208

    Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾

  • Super lightweight and stylish but also feels fragile and pockets easy to rip

    Vortex

    I got the black color in size small reading it was oversized. It fits me about right when wearing tshirts or a light sweeter but not sure it would work with bulkier clothes underneath. I would say it has a normal fit not oversized. I love the design and how lightweight the jacket is but the pockets are so thin, I’m honestly afraid to even using the pockets to store my iPhone pro or my keys. I think they wouldn’t hold up the weight. And the jacket overall feels very fragile exactly because of how thin it is. I would only wear it for city walks not to hike in forests. Also that’s not a jacket for summer rains. I tried using it in 28-30C weather, with just a tshirt underneath and I was sweating. I don’t think it’s a jacket to wear about 25C. Btw I would like to see ACG to write in the product descriptions the temperature range of each product. Now they only mention the location a product has been tested but I don’t find that specific enough. Finally I like the design around the neck but I also noticed that after wearing the jacket for a couple of hours my neck started hurting in the area where the zipper was touching my neck under the chin area. And I have a long neck. Overall, I think it’s overpriced for the specific use case I will end up using it. As a spring / autumn rain jacket. Is not a jacket you can wear unzipped. It doesn’t looks as good and it’s not easy to zip and unzipped and there are no other buttons if you don’t want to zip it.

ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV regenjack voor dames

ACG Morpho

€ 269,99

De geavanceerde wind- en waterdichte technologie beschermt je tegen stormachtige wind.

Gemaakt voor

Hiking

Bescherming tegen water

Waterdicht

Windbescherming

Winddicht

Gewicht

Ca. 350 gram (damesmaat S)

Technische specificaties

Technologie

Storm-FIT ADV

Vulling

Geen vulling

Duurzaamheid

Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede nylonvezels

Features voor performance

  • Klaar voor avontuur

    Dit jack heeft volledig getapete naden, een waterbestendige rits in twee richtingen aan de voorkant en beschermende flappen bij de ritszakken om je droog te houden.

  • Inpakken en wegwezen

    Dit jack kan in zijn interne borstzak worden opgeborgen en verandert zo in een tas met een verstelbare band en een vakje voor kleine spullen.

  • Aanpasbare details

    Met het elastische trekkoord bij de taille en de verstelbare capuchon kun je de pasvorm aanpassen.

  • Verborgen opbergruimte

    De borstzak aan de binnenkant en steekzakken met rits bieden flink wat opbergruimte.

Maak de look af

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