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Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Dri-FIT Trail hoodie voor heren - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

Dri-FIT Trail-hoodie voor heren

€ 79,99
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Je blijft misschien warm genoeg tijdens het hardlopen, maar hoe zit het op weg naar en van het startpunt van de trail? Deze hoodie heeft een ruime pasvorm, zodat je hem gemakkelijk als laagje kunt dragen. En de zweetafvoerende stof zorgt ervoor dat je je comfortabel blijft voelen.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9667-323

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

€ 79,99

Je blijft misschien warm genoeg tijdens het hardlopen, maar hoe zit het op weg naar en van het startpunt van de trail? Deze hoodie heeft een ruime pasvorm, zodat je hem gemakkelijk als laagje kunt dragen. En de zweetafvoerende stof zorgt ervoor dat je je comfortabel blijft voelen.

Voordelen

  • De Nike Dri-FIT-technologie werk zweetafvoerend en zorgt voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.
  • Lichte geborstelde fleece voelt zacht en ventilerend aan.

Productgegevens

  • Body: 54% polyester/46% katoen. Voering capuchon: 100% katoen.
  • Nike ACG logo's en Nike Swoosh logo's met reflecterend design
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Buidelzak
  • Geribde zoom en boorden
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9667-323

Maat en pasvorm

    • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,83 m lang
    • Ruimvallende pasvorm: met een fijne, ruimvallende pasvorm
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Beoordelingen (2)

4 sterren

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Dri-FIT Trail hoodie voor heren

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

€ 79,99

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