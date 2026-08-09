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Nike ACG Dri-FIT Trailrunning shorts met hoge taille voor dames (10 cm) - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Gerecyclede materialen

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT Trailrunning shorts met hoge taille voor dames (10 cm)

€ 69,99
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Zwart/Summit White
Selecteer maatMaatwijzer

Dit product is gemaakt van materiaal met meer dan 50% gerecyclede polyestervezels

Er wordt gezegd dat je nogal wat zakken nodig hebt voor je trailruns – zouden acht genoeg zijn? Variërend in formaat, vorm en ritssluiting geven deze zakken je alle vrijheid, zodat jij je volledig kunt richten op het terrein. Het zweetafvoerend materiaal zorgt ervoor dat je je comfortabel voelt terwijl je kilometers maakt.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

€ 69,99

Er wordt gezegd dat je nogal wat zakken nodig hebt voor je trailruns – zouden acht genoeg zijn? Variërend in formaat, vorm en ritssluiting geven deze zakken je alle vrijheid, zodat jij je volledig kunt richten op het terrein. Het zweetafvoerend materiaal zorgt ervoor dat je je comfortabel voelt terwijl je kilometers maakt.

Blijf droog

Het soepele stretchmateriaal met Nike Dri-FIT technologie voert zweet weg van je huid voor snellere verdamping, zodat je droog en comfortabel blijft.

Blijf voorbereid

Tot de opbergmogelijkheden behoren twee zijzakken met mesh en één achterzak met rits die ruim genoeg is voor de meeste telefoons. Daarnaast kun je in vijf mesh zakken op de tailleband essentials zoals energiegels en lippenbalsem opbergen. Aan de elastische lussen aan de achterkant kun je je wandelstokken of je top vastmaken als je een laagje minder wilt dragen.

Productgegevens

  • Body/voering inzetstuk: 75% polyester/25% elastaan. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% elastaan.
  • Trekkoord bij de taille
  • Strakke pasvorm
  • ACG en Swoosh logo's met reflecterend design
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Kan in de wasmachine
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Weergegeven kleur: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stijl: IO9643-004

Maat en pasvorm

    • Strakke pasvorm: aansluitend en voorgevormd
    • Medium ondersteuning: voelt aansluitend om alles op z'n plek te houden
    • Halfhoge taille: valt net onder je natuurlijke taille (het smalste deel van je bovenlichaam)
  • Maatwijzer

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (9)

2.4 sterren

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Dri-FIT Trailrunning shorts met hoge taille voor dames (10 cm)

Nike ACG

€ 69,99

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