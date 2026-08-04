 
afbeelding 1 van 18
ACG DAYMAX rugzak (25 liter) - Zwart/College Grey/College Grey

Gerecyclede materialen

ACG DAYMAX

Rugzak (25 liter)

€ 124,99
Zwart/College Grey/College Grey
Mineral Slate/Black Spruce/Baltic Blue
ÉÉN MAAT

Haal alles uit je avonturen met de Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' rugzak. Een groot hoofdvak met voor- en zijvakken biedt gemakkelijke toegang tot kleine en grote spullen. Verstelbare webbing aan de zijkant en een bandje aan de voorkant bieden bevestigingspunten voor extra gear.


  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/College Grey/College Grey
  • Stijl: HJ8178-010

ACG DAYMAX

€ 124,99

Haal alles uit je avonturen met de Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' rugzak. Een groot hoofdvak met voor- en zijvakken biedt gemakkelijke toegang tot kleine en grote spullen. Verstelbare webbing aan de zijkant en een bandje aan de voorkant bieden bevestigingspunten voor extra gear.

Pluspunten

  • Steekvak aan de binnenkant waar de meeste laptops in passen.
  • De nylon stormflap is waterbestendig.
  • Het zachte achtervlak en verstelbare gewatteerde schouderbanden voor een comfortabele pasvorm op maat.

Productgegevens

  • 31 x 51 x 23 cm (bxhxd)
  • Karabijnhaak met ACG merkdetails
  • Opbergbare tailleband
  • Body: 81% polyester/19% nylon. Voering: 100% polyester.
  • Niet wassen
  • Geïmporteerd
  • Niet bedoeld als persoonlijk beschermingsmiddel (PPE)
  • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/College Grey/College Grey
  • Stijl: HJ8178-010

Verzending en retourneren

Standaardverzending kost € 5 voor Nike members bij bestellingen van minder dan € 50, voor gasten bij bestellingen van minder dan € 99.

Kosteloos ophalen bij de Store en gratis retourneren binnen 30 dagen. Er zijn uitzonderingen van toepassing.

Zo wordt het gemaakt

    • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
    • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.

Beoordelingen (9)

4.6 sterren

  • Great bag, very versatile

    lgomez

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I liked the bag, it fits lots of things. good material

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pockets Galore. Perfect for day trips in the mountains.

    emmadoingthings

    This bag is huge and very comfortable. Took it hiking and found all the compartments very useful. Two pockets for water bottles, plus additional side pockets, made it very easy to put things I might need in a pinch like bug spray and snacks. Inside has a laptop compartment and a ton of room. The top clip and front pockets makes it easy to carry hiking poles up front. Straps comfortably adjust to short height (I'm 5'2) and the chest and waist strap make the bag very supportive without too much strain on your back after several hours in the mountains.

  • Way too small

    Nrho

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It says it’s an Excel, but it felt like a kid XL everything about it was extremely small. It literally felt like it was a adult medium at best.

    Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie, of in ruil voor korting.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG DAYMAX rugzak (25 liter)

ACG DAYMAX

€ 124,99

Maak de look af

Item 3 of 76