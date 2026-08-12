Women's Basketball

Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 37,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+3
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 59,99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
€ 59,99
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
€ 84,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
€ 69,99
Jordan Essential
Jordan Essential Ball Pump
Jordan Essential
Ball Pump
€ 19,99
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
€ 49,99
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 209,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
€ 99,99
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
€ 14,99
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
€ 14,99
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99